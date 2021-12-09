About 3 p.m. the same day, the statement said, officers searching the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue SE after the woman’s cellphone was reported near that location found Hall carrying a cardboard box. After Hall drew a rifle from the box, according to the statement, an officer shouted, “Put it down!” When Hall pointed the weapon at the officer, the statement said, the officer fired two rounds from his pistol, striking Hall once in the face and once in the left leg. Hall, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said.