After the death of longtime Speaker Michael E. Busch in 2019, Davis was one of three candidates vying to lead the House of Delegates. The race became ugly behind the scenes, filled with intraparty tensions that focused on race, gender and ideology, after Jones, then a delegate, dropped out of the race and the two front-runners — Davis and Appropriations Chairwoman Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) — went head-to-head.