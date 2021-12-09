“These maps disenfranchise voters, they violate the Voting Rights Act and they are in violation of numerous state and federal laws,” Hogan said, before signing a veto letter to be sent to the presiding officers.
Maryland Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse and are expected to override Hogan’s veto.
Hogan said the congressional map “makes a mockery of our democracy,” describing it as “more egregious” than the map passed by Republican lawmakers in Texas, who have been accused of discriminating against Latinos and other minorities with their redrawn congressional and state legislative districts.
The General Assembly had passed the proposed congressional map on a party-line vote in both chambers over Republican objections and criticism from anti-gerrymandering organizations — one of which has already threatened “aggressive legal action” against the map.
The map, which is redrawn every 10 years after the census, would solidify Democrats’ advantage in the congressional delegation, retaining seven safe Democratic seats while putting the state’s only Republican congressional district held by Rep. Andy Harris in play for Democrats, as well.
Republicans had charged that Democrats redrew Harris’s Eastern Shore-anchored 1st District with the intent of picking up a possible eighth congressional seat under the right conditions in next year’s midterm elections. Democrats argued they drew the district to hop over the Chesapeake Bay into Anne Arundel County because the Bay Bridge connects the county as a community of interest with the Eastern Shore.
The outcome, in any case, is that the 1st District is far more competitive for Democrats, swinging from a district former president Donald Trump won by more than 19 points in 2020 to a district Biden would have won by 0.3 points.
Other districts, while perhaps less incomprehensible compared to the current congressional map, were still criticized for their unusual shapes and tentacles — which Republicans argued were likely for the sole purpose of capturing more Democratic voters.
The 3rd Congressional District — which state Sen. J.B. Jennings (R-Baltimore County) compared to a T. Rex — spans from Montgomery County to the Susquehanna River and the Pennsylvania border while dipping into Baltimore too, with what Jennings called the dinosaur’s arm. The 8th Congressional District takes in much of Carroll County, but then has a long tentacle reaching into Montgomery County at the D.C. border.
Democrats argued that, while maybe not pretty, the shapes of the districts represented traffic patterns and social patterns of Marylanders, representing modern life rather than hewing to county boundaries drawn centuries ago. Republicans, however, mocked those justifications, noting that D.C. suburban areas could not be considered communities of interest with the northern rural parts of the state no matter how Democrats sliced it.
On Wednesday, Fair Maps Maryland said it was already exploring legal action against the map. Hogan said the map will be the subject of state and federal litigation.
“The legislature may have temporarily achieved their partisan goal today, but we can assure them that the courts will have the final say on this matter,” Fair Maps Maryland spokesman Doug Mayer said in a statement. “We’ve not yet begun to fight.”