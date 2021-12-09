“My wife is named Karen, and is a loving, caring and kind woman, like many of the Karens I’ve had the privilege of knowing,” wrote Thomas Prelovsky, a delightful, retired schoolteacher from Laurel. “I consider journalists’ use of Karen as shorthand to be lazy and offensive to the real Karens. I have read other colleagues of yours at The Post who have also used it and I wish your editors would put a stop to it.”