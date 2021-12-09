Prosecutors requested a one-year prison term for Mandeville, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor federal counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer and intimidating a foreign official. He also pleaded to a District charge of unlawful entry.
The assault of a foreign diplomat in his home “is deeply concerning to the government,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Ravindra said.
Assistant Federal Defender Carlos Vanegas said he was “not ready to give up” on Mandeville, who he called a young man who suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and paranoia. Venegas said his client is also legally blind and was recently homeless. His client committed the offenses “in a delusional state seeking asylum” from Switzerland after stopping taking his medication, Vanegas said.
Mandeville, who is White, had grown agitated believing he was targeted by white supremacists because of his sympathy for the Black Lives Matter movement, and the Netherlands recently denied his request for asylum there, Vanegas said.
“Obviously what he did was wrong, but I don’t think it can be separated from his mental health crisis,” Vanegas said, calling Mandeville gentle, fragile and “vulnerable.”
Contreras noted that no one was seriously injured during the incident, contrasting it with the violence against police allegedly committed by defendants before him who were charged in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
“In comparison to the hours and hours of January 6 footage I’ve watched of hand-to-hand combat, this doesn’t quite compare as far as the level of seriousness,” Contreras said.
In a plea agreement, Mandeville acknowledged pushing away an employee who tried to stop him inside the residence, which is adjacent to the Swiss Embassy in Woodley Park. When Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud accompanied Secret Service officers inside, Mandeville forcefully pushed past the ambassador and fought with officer Jacob Pina before the officers subdued him, Mandeville admitted in plea papers.