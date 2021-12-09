His term ends less than a month later, though, so it becomes the job of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) to navigate the budget through the General Assembly, which convenes Jan. 12. Youngkin will be sworn in on Jan. 15 and can work with the legislature to amend Northam’s spending plan.
Youngkin campaigned on promises to increase funding for HBCUs and boost support for education and law enforcement, but he has yet to release specific proposals.
Youngkin will inherit a Virginia government stuffed with cash, but what he can do with it remains uncertain
He has called on Northam to make room in his proposed budget for eliminating the state’s 2.5 percent grocery tax, part of a package of tax cuts that Youngkin promised during his election campaign.
Northam’s office has remained mum on whether he will do so. “The Governor is still in the process of budget development, and will be rolling out historic proposals over the coming days,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said via email.
She added that Northam advocated eliminating the grocery tax when he ran for governor in 2017. “He has worked during his term to make this a financial possibility,” she said, noting that he leaves state coffers flush with cash.
Virginia reported a $2.6 billion surplus for the previous fiscal year and expects more than $3.5 billion above projections for at least the next two years.
Youngkin will have to work with a closely divided General Assembly to allocate that money and modify Northam’s budget. Democrats will continue to hold a 21-19 advantage in the Senate and Republicans a new 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates.
Already, members of both parties have signaled interest in some forms of tax cuts; House budget planners earlier this month included Youngkin’s proposal for one-time taxpayer rebates in revenue and spending projections.
The upcoming budget proposal will be Northam’s last opportunity to set out an agenda for the state. On Thursday, he called for $277 million of funding for building and operating expenses at Virginia’s two public HBCUs, Norfolk State University and Virginia State University. In addition, he would set aside $20 million in each of the next two years to increase affordability for students at both of those schools.
Northam has been revealing bits of his budget proposals all week during a “Thank You Tour,” wrapping up his term in office with stops around the state.
Earlier in the week, he said his spending plan would include teacher pay raises of 5 percent per year for the next two years. If localities match that funding, Northam said, it would boost Virginia teacher salaries above the national average. He noted that localities have billions of dollars of federal stimulus and coronavirus relief aid that could contribute to teacher salaries.
Northam also proposed pay increases for state troopers, sheriffs’ deputies, correctional officers and regional jail officials.
And he unveiled a proposal to spend $245 million over the next two years for hiking trails, state parks and other outdoor recreation facilities.