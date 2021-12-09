State Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) quickly made the call to withdraw from the 7th District race and instead set his sights on Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, held by Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D). The newly proposed 10th District would include all of Loudoun County, but instead of stretching west to the Shenandoah Valley like it does now, it would instead go south along Route 29 to the northern half of Albemarle County. It also includes some of Reeves’s current turf, in Spotsylvania and Orange counties, among others.