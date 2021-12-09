“I’m absolutely ecstatic and humbled to go on this journey with Aruna Miller,” Moore said. “She is a seasoned legislator who has fought for families in Montgomery County and across the entire state of Maryland in the House of Delegates.”
Miller brings legislative and campaign experience to the ticket. Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive, has never held or run for public office. And, as a longtime resident of voter-rich Montgomery County, Miller also brings geographical balance to Moore’s ticket. Moore, who lives in Baltimore and has built wide support in the city, is trying to make inroads in the Washington region, where six of the eight Democratic candidates hail.
Miller said she “never planned to be a lieutenant governor — until I met Wes Moore.”
She said she walked away so convinced that “he is the future of Maryland and that I would do anything I could to help elect him, to make sure he would be the next governor.”
Miller, who served in the General Assembly during the terms of both Govs. Martin O’Malley (D) and Larry Hogan (R), described Moore, who is still trying to introduce himself to voters across the state, as someone who is vastly qualified to lead Maryland, as she ran down a list of career achievements. Earlier this year, Moore, a combat veteran, resigned as the head of the Robin Hood Foundation, a national anti-poverty organization, to launch his bid.
Miller, an engineer by training, immigrated to the United States from India as a child. She has worked as a transportation engineer in California and in Montgomery County. She retired from the county in 2015 to devote time to her legislative work.
As a two-term delegate, she pushed for bills requiring electronic monitoring of domestic violence perpetrators and extending the statute of limitations for sexual offenses against minors.
In 2017, she launched a bid for the 6th Congressional District to replace Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who made a run for president. She was endorsed by Emily’s List, the National Education Association and more than two dozen of her legislative colleagues, but lost the Democratic primary to David J. Trone, a wealthy businessman who poured nearly $12 million of his own money into the open congressional contest. Miller finished second in the crowded eight-person field.
Candidates must select their running mates before the Feb. 22 filing deadline.
So far, three candidates have made their lieutenant governor selections. Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) named Monique Anderson-Walker, who recently resigned from the Prince George’s County Council, and former county executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) chose longtime Montgomery County Council member Nancy Navarro. Republican candidate Del. Daniel L. Cox of Frederick tapped Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney from Queen Anne’s County, as his running mate.