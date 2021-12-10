Police have arrested a man after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Virginia State University student Daniel Wharton, officials said Friday afternoon.

Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, who police say is also a VSU student, turned himself into Chesterfield County Jail on Friday, according to authorities. Chesterfield County police said they obtained warrants on Monday for Amissah on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Amissah, who police said is from Northern Virginia, lives in the University Apartments at Ettrick, where authorities said they found Wharton suffering from gunshot wounds on Sunday evening. Wharton was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Amissah is being held without bond, police said. Hasina Lewis, Amissah’s attorney, declined to comment.

Wharton was a computer engineering major who planned to enter the cybersecurity field.

The apartment complex near VSU’s campus in suburban Richmond caters to college students. Wharton’s mother said she thinks her son was visiting his former suitemates, who live in the apartments.