Amissah, who police said is from Northern Virginia, lives in the University Apartments at Ettrick, where authorities said they found Wharton suffering from gunshot wounds on Sunday evening. Wharton was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Amissah is being held without bond, police said. Hasina Lewis, Amissah’s attorney, declined to comment.
Wharton was a computer engineering major who planned to enter the cybersecurity field.
The apartment complex near VSU’s campus in suburban Richmond caters to college students. Wharton’s mother said she thinks her son was visiting his former suitemates, who live in the apartments.