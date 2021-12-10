What follows is a guide to the best holiday-themed pop-up bars around town, which we visited to rate the decor, drinks and soundtrack. We noted which require reservations, so you don’t get turned away at the door, and which have outdoor spaces, in case someone in your group isn’t comfortable hanging out indoors. For what it’s worth, only one — Ivy and Coney’s Hanukkah-themed bar, Chai-vy and Cohen-y — requires proof of vaccination, but that could change.
One last note: The holidays are prime season for private parties. If you can’t make a reservation, call ahead to make sure the bar is open.
Chai-vy and Cohen-y at Ivy and Coney
“Through Decemberish” at 1537 Seventh St. NW.
The story: Ivy and Coney’s pop-up Hanukkah Bar started as a joke in 2017 — a riff on the popular Miracle on Seventh Street bar a few blocks north. But over the years, Chai-vy and Cohen-y has become a fixture, thanks to dreidel-spinning contests, a menu heavy on Manischewitz and shots that taste like sufganiyot, and the Shotnorah, an oversized menorah that allows eight customers to simultaneously take shots together. (“The year 5782, what a time to be alive!” the bar says.)
While Hanukkah came early this year, co-owner Josh Saltzman says the Shaw bar will continue with the theme, and the drinks. “Everything is staying up for the foreseeable future,” he says. That means more time to enjoy latkes, made using Saltzman’s family recipe, served with a choice of sour cream or applesauce. Proceeds from the sale of Manischewitz products are donated to Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society to support refugees.
The decor: Blue and white lights are strung everywhere. Paper lanterns decorated with menorahs and dreidels hang among Star of David ornaments and paper snowflakes over the bars. Lightbox signs on tinsel-covered walls support “Team Applesauce” and “Team Sour Cream,” the two options for topping latkes, which are a subject of debate among bar owners and customers.
The drinks: Outside of the Shotnorah, which leads to whooping and cheers when eight people tip back shot glasses of whiskey or Manischewitz, the Hanukkah drink is the Sufgani Shot, a pair of shots that, when drunk in succession, capture the sticky, fruity sweetness of a jelly doughnut. (Don’t worry, regulars: The menu is still heavy on canned beers and seltzers.) Sufgani shots are $8; shots on the shotnorah are $5-$7.
Top selfie spot: With a group, get a photo of the crew holding the Shotnorah. Otherwise, show support for your favorite latke topping in front of the #TeamAppleSauce or #TeamSourCream walls.
Getting in: No reservations. All customers must show proof of vaccination to enter.
Outdoor seating: None.
Festivus at the Passenger
Through December at 1539 Seventh St. NW.
The story: Next door to the Passenger is Ivy and Coney, which turns into a Hanukkah-themed bar. Tom Brown’s brother Derek used to run the popular Miracle on Seventh Street, just a few blocks north. So it makes sense that Tom Brown would choose a different holiday to celebrate this year — one where customers are invited to publicly air their grievances, participate in feats of strength, or sing along to “Ice Ice Baby,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and other cheesy ’90s songs. “It’s just been a stressful couple of years, and this is a fun way to blow off steam,” Brown says.
The decor: “Seinfeld” fans will appreciate the life-size cutouts of Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer, along with the metal Festivus pole, a picket sign reading “Festivus, yes! Bagels, no!” and other nods to the show. In the back of the room, in front of a large backdrop of a boxing ring, wrestling circles have been chalked onto the floor. These are used for the customary feats of strength: According to the Passenger’s rules, the challenger has to push their opponent out of the circle with one arm held behind their back. (This seems like it has the potential to get rowdy on weekends.) Alternatively, customers can hang on pull-up bars for a minimum of two minutes to earn a free shot, or challenge friends.
Those who feel the need to air grievances can ring a bell and then announce them publicly to the entire room, or just go write on the bathroom wall with a provided marker. A party on Dec. 23 will combine all of the elements of the holiday, as well as food and drinks.
While not directly connected to the traditional Festivus celebrations, the most striking element of the decor hangs over the bar: Casts of the hands of more than 70 Passenger regulars, all with middle fingers extended. (Disclosure: One of them is mine.) The display was the idea of Adriana Salame Aspiazu, a veteran of Miracle on Seventh, who also worked with Maxwell Park this year.
The drinks: The cocktail list includes drinks named “They Drove My Family Out of Bayside,” “Atomic Sub Card” and “Denim Vest,” all of which are references to the “Seinfeld” episode “The Strike,” which introduced Festivus to the world. Drinks are $13 each.
Top selfie spot: Customers seem split between the Seinfeld cast cutouts and taking triumphant victory photos in the wrestling circle.
Getting in: No reservations.
Outdoor seating: None.
Through Dec. 19 at 1801 14th St. NW.
The story: The beer garden at the corner of 14th and S streets has been a holiday beacon since 2016, thanks to a riot of brightly lit plastic decorations. It has an old-school vibe compared with others, but it’s an excellent choice when you just want to sit outside, sip hot drinks and enjoy the kitsch.
The decor: Santa and his eight plastic reindeer swoop overhead, wreaths and garlands hang on the wall, and the front of the building is covered in drummer boys, carolers, candy canes and Santa and Mrs. Claus. A flat-screen TV is set to a fireplace video in an attempt to make the beer garden — wrapped with plastic to protect against the wind — feel warm and cozy.
The drinks: The warming seasonal drinks are as basic as they get: Hot spiced cider with or without booze; hot cocoa served plain or spiked with peppermint schnapps; cranberry-orange mulled wine. The peppermint cocoa is really the way to go, though the citrusy mulled wine is a close runner-up. All drinks are ordered by QR code, so you don’t have to leave your seat. Nonalcoholic drinks are $5; boozy drinks are $11.
Top selfie spot: It’s easier to get a picture with the Santa and Mrs. Claus by the front door than to get one with the Santa overhead.
Getting in: Garden District required reservations last year, but this year is first-come, first seated. Note that this means you might wind up sharing the long, beer garden-style tables with strangers.
Outdoor seating: It’s all outdoors, with overhead heaters.
Through Jan. 2 at 1405 T St. NW
The story: Colada Shop’s outpost at 14th and T streets NW is one of our favorite destinations for classic Cuban rum cocktails. For the holiday season, Colada Shop beverage manager David Ponce de Leon invited three well-known bartenders — Andrea “A.J.” Johnson of Serenata, Lauren Paylor of Silver Lyan and Frank Mills of Roy Boys — to create drinks for the menu, which can be sipped next to Christmas trees on the bar’s rooftop deck.
The decor: Customers walking up T Street are greeted by an inflatable Santa, palm tree and penguin sitting on the roof. Only the rooftop and second floor bar are decorated, though the number of baubles is sparse compared with the competition. Outside features garlands wrapped around beams, bows on hanging plants, a couple of wreaths and a pair of Christmas trees. Decorations are more numerous inside, with wrapping paper panels, colored lights and trees.
The drinks: Given the talent of the guest bartenders, it’s not surprising that this menu was my favorite. Johnson’s Gaitero hit the seasonal notes with allspice and a cinnamon-vanilla syrup but swirled in sweet and herbal flavors, and rich pineapple, in a welcome balance. Mills’s warm Winter Island, which arrives in a poinsettia-covered mug adorned with a candy cane, is a symphony of passion fruit, coconut, pear and refreshing green tea. The house drinks, such as the Merry Spritz, felt basic by comparison — but who turns down a sparkling drink with rum and cranberry? Guest cocktails cost $14; house drinks are $11.
Top selfie spot: Grab a table facing T Street, with greenery in the background.
Getting in: Reservations are available through Tock for both the rooftop and indoor areas, with a $20 deposit for parties of eight or more. However, Colada Shop leaves 70 percent of its tables for walk-in guests. We were able to grab prime seats the first weekend they were open.
Outdoor seating: The rooftop is mostly covered, except for tables overlooking T Street, and it is not enclosed.
Through Jan. 1 at 1346 Fourth St. SE.
The story: Shaw wine bar Maxwell Park has never decorated for the holidays, despite offering themed December menus, such as “Merry-tage Xmas.” Never, that is, until owner Brent Kroll had a conversation with Adriana Salame-Aspiazu, a regular who, Kroll says, “likes to come in and drink wine and draw on the [slate-topped] bar.” Salame-Aspiazu was one of the mad geniuses behind the Miracle on Seventh Street holiday pop-up in Shaw, and has consulted on several bars in D.C., including the Passenger, this year. Kroll asked Salame-Aspiazu to work her magic on the wine bar’s newer location in Navy Yard. “Navy Yard doesn’t have as many late-night destination bars as Shaw,” Kroll says, which he thought would help the concept stand out.
The decor: Maxwell Park’s interior is a more refined — possibly restrained — take on the Christmas Bar. Light-wrapped wreaths, glittering stars and glass baubles dangle from the ceiling, near drapes of red ribbons and ornaments. Most of the walls are covered in fake greenery, framing large images of a fireplace and snowy scenes. Poinsettias sit on the dividers between booths. It’s a pretty, twinkly, winter wonderland, with a neon “Merry Christmas” sign over the bar.
The drinks: Switching from a wine bar to a holiday bar caused Kroll to change his approach. “We usually sell 85 percent wine,” he says. “Now it’s 50 percent cocktails.” To keep glasses full and spirits bright, Maxwell Park’s cocktail menu — dubbed “Christmas to the Max-Well” — keeps its drinks simple, but delicious. A twist on an Old Fashioned adds allspice dram for clove, cinnamon and pepper, and the Manhattan becomes sweetly smoky with the addition of Oolong tea. The favorite, though, is Blitzen 2.0, a prosecco cocktail that pops with ginger and bright lemon, because who doesn’t want fizz at this time of year?
Kroll knows that not everyone is coming for eggnog and peppermint shooters: “The people who know us and love us are going to want what they expect from us: A pretty eclectic selection of wines.” So there are some lovely seasonal surprises among the 20-plus wines by the glass, including an effervescent Pétillant-Naturel Red from Virginia's Early Mountain Vineyards, and $50 half-bottles of Laurent Perrier champagne. Just don't be surprised if the drinks are served by a bartender wearing a Santa suit or a garish Christmas sweater, or Kroll wearing a reindeer costume.
Top selfie spot: Selfies are easiest if you have a table, because there aren’t many props to pose with, or backdrops to pose against. The greenhouses out front — see below — make for a great group shot, but come with reservation fees.
Getting in: Maxwell Park is an intimate bar, with 28 seats and a capacity of 50, and it doesn’t take reservations for indoor seats. These factors makes it harder to get into than other bars on this list, especially on weekends. On a recent Saturday, customers could walk in around 7:30 p.m., but a line had built outside less than an hour later. Kroll says Maxwell Park tries to mitigate the lines by keeping them on the restaurant’s patio — that way, people can order a drink while still waiting to get in. The only way to guarantee a time is to reserve one of the greenhouses in Maxwell Park’s streetery.
Outdoor seating: The greenhouse-style huts outside Maxwell Park have turned into “Candy Cane Greenhouses,” festooned with ornaments, disco balls and strings of lights, plus the expected peppermint wheels and candy cane stripes. They’re heated and contain Bluetooth speakers, so no one will say anything if you put Ariana Grande on repeat. Each can hold two to six people, and requires a $300 minimum tab, plus tax and gratuity, for a two-and-a-half-hour reservation, with the $300 paid up front.
Through Dec. 31 at 2321 18th St. NW.
The story: Last year was the first year that the popular Miracle pop-up holiday bar moved to Death Punch in Adams Morgan, after a five-year run in Shaw. Perfect timing, jokes Darren Norris, the owner of Death Punch and Shibuya Eatery. “It was completely off the charts for us. We had to be six feet apart, masked up and nobody was standing.” And this year? “People are just a little bit more rowdy this year, that’s for sure,” Norris says, laughing. “You know, they’re vaxxed and they’re letting their hair down.”
Maybe it’s Adams Morgan, maybe it’s Miracle’s reputation, but Miracle at Death Punch draws a younger crowd than other holiday bars — one that’s ready to dance on sofas after a couple of hot buttered Bad Santa cocktails, at least until security asks them to get down.
It’s easy to spot Death Punch on a weekend — look for the long line of Santa hats and ugly sweaters stretching down the block. Miracle sticks with reservations and seasonal music only until 10 p.m., after which anyone can walk in — subject to lines, of course. “I found out that after a certain hour, people just want to listen to the music that they want to listen to,” Norris says, “so we let our DJs do their thing after 10.” Still, the best moment on a recent weekend was hearing Kerim the DJ transition from Brenda Lee and other hits to a crankin’ go-go set via DJ R-Tistic’s conga-driven remix of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
But a DJ playing the original for a packed house, Norris says, provided the best memory of the season so far. “As soon as the song kicked in, the entire room was bouncing and dancing and singing and throwing their arms around. The reason why we do this is because it's fun, and because it's Christmastime, and we want people to be able to celebrate that.”
The decor: Miracle is part of a national chain of pop-up holiday bars, but each location decides on its own theme and decorations. Death Punch’s third-floor bar has multiple areas: Some tables have waves of lights overhead, some are filled with sofas and Christmas cottage decorations. (Think pillows embroidered with the word “Jingle” or wooden signs with “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” in swirling golden script, which a friend referred to as “The ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ of the holiday season.”) Giant gumdrops and Hershey’s kisses make another section sweet. Ornaments and baubles hang in the frosted windows overlooking 18th Street, while an inflatable Grinch guards the back of the room, in front of oversized trees. Part of the room is separated by a forest of tinsel hanging from the ceiling, forcing servers and guests to limbo to pass.
The drinks: Drinks are standardized across the country, as is the extra-festive glassware. The winners include SanTaRex, a light, fruity tequila-based tiki drink served in a mug shaped like a Tyrannosaurus rex wearing a Santa hat; the gingerbread-and-orange Snowball Old Fashioned, served over a giant snowball of ice; and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F----r, a mix of three types of rum, coconut orgeat and pineapple, served with spring of mint and a dainty umbrella in a mug shaped like Santa from the waist down. In the early days, Norris says, some customers tried to leave with their glasses, thinking they were included in the price of the drinks. (They are not.) However, mugs are available for sale. Cocktails cost $16; shots are $10-$12.
Top selfie spot: A pair of armchairs in front of a Christmas tree and (fake) fireplace creates a nostalgic holiday backdrop. Just don’t linger too long — staff will nicely ask you to move so others can have a turn.
Getting in: Death Punch takes reservations through Resy before 10 p.m., though most tables fill up in advance. (Make sure you’re making reservations for the Miracle Pop-Up, not the sushi counter, which is on a different floor.) Once inside, reservations are limited to 90 minutes. If everything is full, don’t be discouraged: Norris says the 15 seat bar and some table areas are reserved for walk-ins — about 30 percent of the space in all. On a recent weeknight, he says, there were reservations for 80 people, but around 200 came through over the course of the night.
Outdoor seating: Death Punch has a streetery on 18th Street, and all the cocktails are available outdoors. However, it’s not festively decorated — can you imagine how long lights and tinsel would last on 18th Street on an average Saturday night? — and there’s no music. At least it offers a taste of the holidays.
Once Upon a Tiki Christmas at Tiki TNT,
Through Jan. 2 at 1130 Maine Ave. SW.
The story: The Wharf is a hub of activity during the holidays, thanks to festive decorations and an ice rink. Tiki TNT has set itself up as the go-to destination before or after. In addition to tiki drinks made with the house-distilled Thrasher’s Rum, the holiday menu includes trays of s’mores to roast at the table, causing interested and jealous looks from others seated nearby. You can even knock a few things off the gift list: The bar at the entrance has become Thrasher’s Rum-Ron-Rhum Shoppe, a pop-up offering to-go bottles of rum, including the new barrel-aged “Relaxed” rum, as well as cocktail kits, tiki mugs and other paraphernalia.
The decor: As soon as you walk through the Santa-shaped arch at the front door, you know this is going to be different from your usual holiday bar. Inflatable Santas, snowmen, penguins and a pink flamingo wearing a Santa hat contribute to the tiki-tacky vibe. A fully decorated Christmas tree hangs upside-down from the ceiling. Palm trees are strung with white bulbs, and colored lights sweep across the bar, sparkling off the ornaments overhead.
The drinks: There are only five drinks on the menu, but the well-considered cocktails strike a balance between the holidays and just-plain-tiki. The Coquito, made with coconut milk and the house coconut rum and dusted with cinnamon, is wonderfully fragrant and creamy. The rich Cold Buttered Rum, redolent of allspice and nutmeg, is a fun and cold twist on a traditional hot drink, while Todd and Jack’s Holiday Spectacular Cocktail blends Jack Daniels and Spiced Rum with pineapple and apple cider for a cocktail with more depth of flavor than expected. Cocktails arrive in tiki glasses shaped like snowmen or in mugs decorated with sledding reindeer and penguins. All drinks cost $15.
Top selfie spot: The best (and best-lit) photo op is outside the front door, next to a Christmas tree and under the glowing neon Tiki TNT sign, which has been decorated with ornaments.
Getting in: Reservations are available through Resy for parties of six or more. Smaller parties are first-come, first-seated.
Outdoor seating: Tiki TNT has outdoor seating on a deck near the main bar, though windows roll down when it’s too cold.
Through Dec. 30 at 1201 U St. NW.
The story: Every winter, U Street tiki refuge Archipelago turns into Sippin’ Santa, which puts a tropical spin on holiday drinks. (Sippin’ Santa was created by Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, the tiki expert behind New Orleans’s Latitude 29, and takes over bars across the country.) The playlist switches to vintage holiday songs and surf-style versions of carols, and the decor gets festively weird.
The decor: The interior is as kitsch-laden as ever, starting with the “Magnum, P.I.” wreath hanging at the entrance. Strings of lights glow from every direction. Nets full of presents and ornaments are suspended from the ceiling among the glowing puffer fish. Life-size penguins sit next to Christmas trees. Tiki statues sport Santa hats. Five long strands of tinsel dangle from the blades of a slowly rotating ceiling fan, looking, a friend joked, like the world’s largest cat toy.
The drinks: Sippin’ Santa shakes up the menu every year, with four new cocktails and a tiki bowl added in 2021. The frothy White Russian Christmas is punchy with cold brew and benefits from the kick of ancho chile liqueur that cuts through the condensed milk. The Yule Log Grog, a hot mug of gin, ginger liqueur and cranberry syrup with a squeeze of lime, is a more seasonal standout. I’d also recommend the Christmas Eve of Destruction, a warming long drink with overproof rum and nutmeg that tasted like a potent spiced rum punch, as a way to end the night, not begin it. The glassware is as much fun as the drinks: The Regifter, a mix of earthy rum Agricole, cherry and garam masala, arrives in a comical glass depicting Santa as a lei-wearing mermaid; the ceramic tiki bowl for two is shaped like a hot tub with Santa and a reindeer relaxing inside. Cocktails are $15; the Mistletoe-to-Toe bowl for two is $50.
Top selfie spot: We watched groups wait turns to take their photo with the mask-wearing Santa near the host stand.
Getting in: Reservations for tables can be made through Resy and are strongly recommended — you can specify indoor dining or the patio — but the limited bar seating is for walk-ins only.
Outdoor seating: The patio is strung with festive lights and decorations. Reservations are a must.
Winterfest at Wunder Garten
Through Dec. 23 at 1101 First St. NE.
The story: NoMa’s Wunder Garten tries hard to make itself a destination during Winterfest, with events happening every night through Dec. 23. Among the weekly dates on the calendar: Holiday trivia (Mondays), screenings of holiday movies (Tuesdays); DJ dance parties (Fridays); live music (Saturday afternoons); Ugly Sweater and “Night of 1,000 Santas” parties (Saturday evenings) and yappy hours with Santa pet photos (Sunday afternoons). Christmas Kiki LGBTQ parties take over on select Thursdays. Beyond the holiday happenings, there’s an on-site Christmas tree lot, with proceeds benefiting homeless outreach charities in the neighborhood.
The decor: Christmas trees — both real and artificial — strung with colorful lights are the stars at Winterfest, surrounding the long, Oktoberfest-style beer tables. The gazebo where bands perform is decked with strands of lights. Tables near the Christmas tree sale get to enjoy the scent of pine and fir in the air — and the whirring of saws as trunks are cut down to order.
The drinks: This is not a place for fancy cocktails: My hot toddy, which contained Old Forester, tea, honey and hot water, included an Earl Grey tea bag in the cup, along with a slice of lemon. It still hit the spot on a chilly afternoon. The menu is more focused on novelties: Fireball and cinnamon spike hot cider, and peanut butter whiskey is added to hot cocoa and served under a dollop of whipped cream. The Rumple Minze-spiked cocoa was definitely the winner. If you’re not into cocktails, there’s mulled wine and a selection of seasonal beers, including Great Lakes Christmas Ale and Troegs Blizzard of Hops IPA. Cocktails cost $15; beers are $10 to $12.
Top selfie spot: Customers were lining up to take photos in front of the towering Christmas tree next to the entrance to the bar.
Getting in: No reservations are required unless you want to sit in one of the covered, heated cabanas, which hold 15 people and cost $50 to $100 for up to three hours.
Outdoor seating: Wunder Garten’s bar and most of the TVs are inside large, enclosed tents, but much of the seating is outdoors, though at peak times, you might spend most of the time standing and sipping your drinks while looking for seats. If you do find a table, be warned that, because of the layout, you might wind up sitting next to strangers. The prize seats are the half-dozen fire pits and tables with fire pits, available on a first-come, first-serve basis. (Other customers are not subtle about stalking fire pits if/when they think you’re about to leave.)