The decor: “Seinfeld” fans will appreciate the life-size cutouts of Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer, along with the metal Festivus pole, a picket sign reading “Festivus, yes! Bagels, no!” and other nods to the show. In the back of the room, in front of a large backdrop of a boxing ring, wrestling circles have been chalked onto the floor. These are used for the customary feats of strength: According to the Passenger’s rules, the challenger has to push their opponent out of the circle with one arm held behind their back. (This seems like it has the potential to get rowdy on weekends.) Alternatively, customers can hang on pull-up bars for a minimum of two minutes to earn a free shot, or challenge friends.