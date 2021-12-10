Police said the crash occurred near the child’s charter school, KIPP DC Honor Academy in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road SE in Congress Heights, two blocks from where a car struck a parent and two children on “Walk to School Day” in October.
It also occurred less than two weeks after D.C. police and the mayor announced a new traffic enforcement campaign near schools following recent collisions that injured pedestrians, including a 5-year-old killed in a crosswalk and a 4-year-old hit by an SUV.
That initiative includes infrastructure improvements, additional signs, speed cameras and extra police to enforce traffic laws near schools. Honor Academy is in a small cluster of elementary schools.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) went to Friday’s crash scene and said the area where it happened is included in the enforcement initiative. But she said extra police patrols are typically assigned during the opening and at dismissal, which for Honor Academy is 4 p.m.
A spokesman for KIPP schools in the District, Adam Rupe, said the student had left the building early, about 2 p.m., and was being picked up by a parent or guardian.
Rupe said that because of coronavirus precautions, the parent buzzed at the door and the student was sent outside. He said the young student was not with an adult when he crossed the street. A police official who briefed reporters also said the boy was by himself during the collision.
Bowser said she is “very concerned” about the incident, and she urged motorists to slow down, particularly near schools, even during times when students are not typically entering or leaving.
“We have to stop being distracted while we drive and be mindful of young people moving around,” Bowser said.
D.C. Assistant Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said investigators did not yet know how the crash occurred and were seeking to talk to anyone who might have seen it. He said there was no indication that speed or distracted or careless driving contributed.
The mayor said officials from the D.C. Department of Transportation were working at the scene to determine whether any modifications are needed to improve traffic safety. She said the road would be closed for an extended time and that a speed camera would probably be installed there shortly.