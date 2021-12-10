A former Fairfax County music teacher was charged Friday with aggravated sexual battery after allegedly unlawfully touching a juvenile during lessons at his home, authorities said.

Roger McKay, 69, was arrested Friday after a victim told a therapist of unlawful sexual contact with McKay between 2010 and 2013, Fairfax County Police said in a statement.

Up until his arrest, McKay provided private lessons to juveniles at his home in Fairfax, according to the statement, offering the lessons through contacts he made as a music teacher for Fairfax County Public Schools.

A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools said McKay retired in 2017. Police said they did not identify offenses that occurred on school grounds. It was not clear if McKay has a lawyer.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 3.