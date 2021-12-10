Up until his arrest, McKay provided private lessons to juveniles at his home in Fairfax, according to the statement, offering the lessons through contacts he made as a music teacher for Fairfax County Public Schools.
A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools said McKay retired in 2017. Police said they did not identify offenses that occurred on school grounds. It was not clear if McKay has a lawyer.
Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 3.