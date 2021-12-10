Khalifa was born in Saudi Arabia and moved with his family to Italy and then Toronto, according to court records. He was not religious until after high school, he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. in 2019, when he started studying at a local mosque. While getting a degree in computer systems technology, he started following radical Islamic content online. He came across the videos of Anwar al-Awlaki, an American Muslim preacher who had joined al-Qaeda and encouraged other Westerners to join him in violent jihad. Those lectures, according to court records, convinced Khalifa to travel to Syria and join the Islamic State.