Erica Rose, one of two filmmakers behind the project, said she understands the term “lesbian” has a rich and important cultural history. “But I don’t think we have to be so militant on our definition of lesbianism,” Rose said. “I think it could be used as more of a catchall in the way that queer is an umbrella term. For me personally, lesbianism is a term and an identifier that many different types of people can use. At the end of the day, nonbinary people, transgender women, bisexual people, pansexual people, they’ve always been part of the lesbian community. We just might not have had the language or the awareness to realize that.”