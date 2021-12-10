According to Manassas Park Police, Manassas Park City Schools notified police about 9 p.m. Thursday to a possible threat circulating on social media. Detectives began an investigation, “tracking down information in regards to Instagram accounts as well as IP addresses,” police said in a statement.
In a statement, Manassas Park City Schools Superintendent Melissa Saunders, said students reported the threat “circulating on social media regarding a potential shooting in one of our schools,” which prompted the school system to “immediately” notify law enforcement.
Shortly after midnight Friday, police said detectives identified and contacted the student. Detectives interviewed the youth and his parents at Manassas Park police headquarters, police said. Police said a search was then conducted of the family’s residence, with the cooperation of the parents, and no firearm was found.
Police arrested and charged the teen Friday evening. He is in custody at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
Manassas Park City Schools planned to resume activity tonight, including Friday sports activities, police said.