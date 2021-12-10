As the courts hash out the Texas law, Cushing and others said they are most concerned about the abortion case the court heard this month out of Mississippi. The case, which would allow Mississippi to ban abortion at 15 weeks, provides a clear path to dismantling Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling in which the court determined a constitutional right to abortion. If Mississippi prevails, 21 states are poised to ban or severely restrict abortion access. Some have pre-Roe abortion bans on their books that would become enforceable again, and others have passed post-Roe “trigger laws” — bans that would take effect automatically or with state action if the Supreme Court overturns the law.