“The beautiful thing about this class is you come from the communities we serve,” Chief Robert J. Contee III told the graduates and their family members at a ceremony at the training academy.
Class member Breandan Burke said they were not trained “to be some kind of super cop,” and he promised Contee in his address that this group would deliver a “more dedicated, motivated and compassionate police officer.”
D.C. police have about 3,550 officers, 200 fewer than a year ago and the fewest in more than two decades.
District officials blame budget cuts imposed by the D.C. Council in 2020 amid efforts to reshape and downsize the force, while lawmakers dispute that narrative.
Earlier this year as gun violence and homicides mounted, the Council agreed to allow police to hire another 80 or so officers, and a recruitment drive is underway. Members of Friday’s class had already been hired before the freeze.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday awarded D.C. police a $3 million grant to hire an additional 25 police officers. Officials said the grant will pay for recruiting and training the officers, as well as their salaries for three years. After that, the District will pick up their pay.
The recruits who graduated Friday join a profession from which officers across the country are leaving.
Contee, who began his police career as a cadet in 1989 to escape a neighborhood in Northeast Washington struggling with crime, said that “with these young people, we begin to change the culture of police.”
Ten of the graduates are women and 18 are people of color. Many were raised in neighborhoods underserved by resources and overburdened by crime.
Contee told them they will face “the underbelly of humanity that happens in our city,” while helping people “at their worst possible moments, when everything in the world has gone wrong for them.”
“There is no us and them,” the chief said. “We are in this together.”