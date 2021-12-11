“The statue came down. That’s one thing. I felt like our voices were definitely heard,” said Paris Somerville-Cox, 35, who was arrested during the height of the protests for violating a city curfew. But the pedestal and the space around it “felt like home,” she said. “Seeing it go is kind of sad for me. That’s where we met up before protests. That’s where we felt like family, we felt like we could come together and be understood when the world couldn’t quite understand us.”