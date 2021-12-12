According to the Baltimore Sun and copies of the video circulating online Sunday, it was clear that Black made the video after he’d driven 20 miles from his ex-girlfriend’s home to the apartment building of his ex-wife — Wendy Black — in Columbia, Md.
He was walking around outside the apartment building. The Blacks’ two young children, police said, were sitting in his parked gray BMW.
“I can’t go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife,” he said. “So, she next. And then I’m going to do myself too.”
Moments later, police say, he shot and killed Wendy Black, 42, before killing himself, according to Howard County police officials.
Various people who saw the video reposted it.
“Investigators have a copy of the same video that is being circulated on social media and it is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation,” said Howard County Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn.
For police in Baltimore, the case began at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, when they responded to an alarm on Marshall Street, officials said. At a home, they found a rear door kicked in and a 41-year-old woman inside, unresponsive, with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is a horrible, tragic scene,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a briefing to reporters outside the home on Saturday. Baltimore police said they would release the victim’s name on Monday.
Police say Black then drove to his ex-wife’s apartment building in the 7300 block of Columbia’s Eden Brook Drive, where he made the video.
At 2:07 p.m., Howard County police were called about shots fired in that area, Llewellyn said. Officers arrived seven minutes later, and found Wendy Black and Rajaee Black dead.
By that time, Rajaee’s posts were circulating on social media. Detectives in Baltimore became aware of them, but it was apparently too late.
“Howard County police were notified by Baltimore police that there was a post on social media that indicated the suspect’s intention to come to Howard County,” Llewellyn said.
According to copies of the video still on social media, and to the Sun’s report, Rajaee Black kept talking until his ex-wife came to the door of her apartment building.
“Oh, here’s my ex-wife right now,” he says into the video, turning the camera toward the door, and the image becomes blurry as the video ends.