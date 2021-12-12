- A woman who had traveled within the United States to Florida and New York. She was fully vaccinated but without the booster shot.
- A woman who traveled to Maryland during the Thanksgiving holiday. She was fully vaccinated, but it was not known whether she had received a booster shot.
- A man who is not known to have traveled. He was fully vaccinated, but it was not known if he had received a booster shot.
- A woman who had been to Virginia during the holiday. She had been fully vaccinated but it was not known whether she had received a booster shot.
The World Health Organization has categorized omicron as a “variant of concern.” It has not yet been determined how it compares with the predominant delta variant on transmissibility and severity of infection, the D.C. Department of Health said.