Four unrelated cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus were confirmed Sunday in the District, the city’s health department said.

These were apparently the first such cases to be found in Washington of the new coronavirus variant that is rapidly spreading in many countries.

City health officials described the people who have the variant in the following way:

  • A woman who had traveled within the United States to Florida and New York. She was fully vaccinated but without the booster shot.
  • A woman who traveled to Maryland during the Thanksgiving holiday. She was fully vaccinated, but it was not known whether she had received a booster shot.
  • A man who is not known to have traveled. He was fully vaccinated, but it was not known whether he had received a booster shot.
  • A woman who had been to Virginia during the holiday. She had been fully vaccinated but it was not known whether she had received a booster shot.

The World Health Organization has categorized omicron as a “variant of concern.” It has not yet been determined how it compares with the predominant delta variant on transmissibility and severity of infection, the D.C. Department of Health said.