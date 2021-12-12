By Martin WeilToday at 3:58 a.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 3:58 a.m. ESTA pedestrian was killed in Prince George’s County Saturday night in a hit-and-run incident, the county police said.The man was found about 10:30 p.m. in a ditch near Landover Road in the vicinity of Pinebrook Avenue in the Greater Landover area, according to the police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHe had been struck by “an unknown vehicle” whose driver left the scene, the police said.The man died at a hospital, according to police.He was not identified immediately.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...