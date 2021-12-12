The security officers — men ages 26, 33 and 45 — and the 28-year-old woman were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.
Police described the suspect — who fled in a dark-colored sedan before police arrived and is still at large — as a thin, clean-shaven Hispanic man with short black hair and a tattoo beneath his right eye, and said he was last seen wearing a blue jacket or shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes.
Police did not elaborate on what the argument was about or who it was between, but are seeking to interview people inside the club who may have witnessed it.