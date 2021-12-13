Hemphill had saved these cards, along with dozens of programs from the funerals of various family members: his brother who had been stabbed on the block they’d grown up on in 2006; a 15-year-old nephew who had been stabbed in the neck at the Deanwood Metro Station in 2010; his 80-year-old uncle who had been walking down the street last year when he was attacked and beaten by a man high on PCP.