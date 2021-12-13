“For too long we have heard promises during campaigns that sound like it’s going to lift up the people, and then once people get elected they disappear at the end and during the congressional session because somebody, somewhere has got some deep pockets say it’s not possible,” the Rev. William J. Barber II, a North Carolina preacher who is co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, told the crowd outside the Capitol. “Well, we refuse to accept the crisis of possibility.”