Thus was set in motion a massive development that only now is coming to pass, and one that has triggered an intensifying and complex battle by environmentalists and neighbors to halt Lakeside at Trappe or reduce its size. Opponents say that if the project goes as planned, the huge development could more than quintuple the town’s population — currently about 1,200 — and transform Talbot County from a quiet, rural enclave into yet another sprawling Washington suburb. They also fear that its proposed system for handling wastewater could leave the town with an even bigger environmental problem.