In October, the teen was found responsible for forcing a classmate to perform sex acts on him in a girls’ bathroom at Loudoun County’s Stone Bridge High School in May. Last month, the same teen pleaded no contest to inappropriately touching another classmate in October at Ashburn’s Broad Run High School, where the teen was transferred after the first assault.
The case renewed a backlash against a Loudoun County schools policy, put in place after the Stone Bridge assault, which allows transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.
The parents of the Stone Bridge victim described her assailant as “gender fluid.” Authorities have not commented on that characterization, but said the 15-year-old was wearing a skirt at the time of the assault.
Parents have also asked why the teenager was allowed to attend a second Loudoun County high school while awaiting trial on the first sexual assault. Loudoun County school officials have apologized and promised major changes to disciplinary policies to prevent a similar situation.
The Washington Post generally does not name juveniles who have been accused of crimes.