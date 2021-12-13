Although residents in the greater Washington region had to wait for sequencing to know omicron was present, public health officials have said for weeks that the variant was likely in the area and encouraged residents to continue exercising precautions.
As of Monday, there were nine confirmed cases of omicron in the region: three in the Baltimore area announced by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Dec. 3, including the 40-year-old woman, two in Virginia announced on Friday and Saturday, and four in the District announced Sunday, including one at Georgetown University and at least two at George Washington University.
Officials declined to be more specific about where in Northern Virginia the new case in the state was detected. At least four of the infected individuals in the Washington region were vaccinated but did not get booster shots, while another was unvaccinated.
Ranit Mishori, vice president and chief public health officer at Georgetown University, where a person infected with the omicron variant was tested on Dec. 7, said scientists expect omicron to take over from the delta variant as the dominant strain in the United States.
“In the next couple of weeks, judging how things are going in the U.K. and Denmark and other countries, we can assume omicron will become the dominant strain in our area,” she said.
Early research shows omicron is likely more transmissible than delta, but scientists are studying whether it causes more severe disease and how effective vaccines are against infection. However, public health officials say booster shots, after two doses of an mRNA vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot, provide increased protection against known variants.
Patrick Ashley, the head of emergency response for the D.C. Health Department, said the four people in the District who tested positive for omicron are young adults who were vaccinated but did not get boosters and were not hospitalized. They took coronavirus tests between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7.
“The vaccine isn’t as effective with omicron unless you are fully boosted, so it’s very important that individuals get the full protection that is provided,” he said.
Local public health officials have said little about the individuals infected with omicron, but the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), the largest database of novel coronavirus genome sequences in the world, gives some additional details.
In addition to the earliest U.S. case, the 40-year-old Maryland woman, the other Maryland cases were in a 22- to 25-year-old man tested on Nov. 27, and a 42-year-old man tested on Nov. 30, according to GISAID. Hogan previously said one of the Maryland individuals was vaccinated and recently traveled to South Africa but lived with an unvaccinated person who tested positive. The third case was not connected to travel.
The state has contracts with the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University to sequence about 10 percent of the positive samples identified in the state each week, Maryland Department of Health spokesman Andy Owen said.
Virginia officials announced the state’s first case of omicron Friday evening and the state lab on Saturday tweeted about a case in a 25-year-old adult from Northern Virginia. GISAID said Virginia reported a case in a 23-year-old woman who was tested on Nov. 24.
On Monday, George Washington University officials said in an email to students, faculty and staff that they detected a number of cases of the omicron variant within the university community. They described it as a “very small number of positive cases” but said the people infected did not traveled internationally.
At Georgetown, Mishori said, the person who tested positive has not been on campus since before Thanksgiving other than to take a coronavirus test on Dec. 7. Results are sent to the university’s bone marrow transplant lab that was converted to a coronavirus lab several months ago, she said.
Scientists discovered a marker making it more likely the sample was omicron, and sent it to the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health, where Mishori said analysts worked “literally around the clock” to sequence the sample in only five days, which is about half the time it usually takes.
The individual is asymptomatic and traveled domestically to at least two states where omicron has been detected, Mishori said.
She encouraged people to continue following public health guidelines to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay home if symptomatic.
“There’s still a lot to be learned about omicron and its features,” she said. “This is what scientists all over the world are chasing at the moment.”
As part of sequencing efforts, labs including Georgetown’s and Virginia’s public lab tested old sequences against the omicron fingerprint.
Denise Toney, director of the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, said sequencing takes time because labs must wait for samples to come from across the state before the analysis can begin their work, a process that can take up to eight days.
“Genomic sequencing is meant to be a surveillance tool,” she said. “It’s not a real-time diagnostic test that labs perform in order to report back to clinicians.”
Other states are seeing an increase in omicron that has not yet materialized in Virginia.
“I think this virus continues to challenge us and continues to keep us on our toes,” Toney said. “That is why it’s important to try to generate a much data as we can so we can see when these variants are emerging.”
As of Monday afternoon, 30 states and D.C. detected the omicron variant.
Susan Svrluga and Julie Zauzmer Weil contributed to this report.