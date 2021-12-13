The arguments came before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which again is reviewing whether to uphold a House Oversight Committee subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.
The legal battle over records with Mazars has gone on since 2019 — with a district court judge recently scaling back lawmakers’ request for eight years of Trump’s data to two, as well as records related to the Trump International Hotel’s lease with the federal government.
But in a fresh development Thursday in a separate case, a different three-judge panel of the powerful D.C. Circuit swiftly rejected Trump’s attempt to override President Biden’s decision to waive executive privilege and release Trump White House records related to Jan. 6. A House select committee has sought the material as part of its probe of the Capitol attack.
On Monday, House General Counsel Douglas N. Letter similarly urged Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and U.S. Appeals Court judges Judith W. Rogers and Ketanji Brown Jackson to uphold the committee Mazars subpoena in full as quickly as possible “so that the oversight committee has the ability to carry out some of its responsibilities.”
“There were serious problems that could have gone to major national security concerns because of Mr. Trump’s financial interests with, for example Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Russia,” Letter said. “There is so much smoke here, it is blinding and it’s hard to breathe.”
Trump attorney Cameron Norris warned of a “chilling effect” on all future presidents if Congress gets unfettered access to their financial records upon leaving office, calling the subpoena part of an ongoing political vendetta against Trump by a rival branch of government under opposition party control.
“This is a subpoena about the presidency,” Norris said. “The more you let Congress do to the former president, the more leverage they have over the current president. … There is no principled way to limit the fallout to President Trump.”
But Jackson said she was “worried about another separation of powers problem” — carving out long-lasting protections for presidents after they return to private life.
“We also have to worry about the president encroaching on the powers of the Congress,” Jackson said.
The judge questioned how Congress would prevent foreign governments from exerting financial influence over a president, executive branch corruption or self-dealing, asking, “You would agree with me that Congress has a duty to protect the Republic from threats both foreign and domestic?”
Srinivasan appeared to agree on that point: “You do have an executive branch and a legislative branch — but the person associated with this subpoena is neither of those.”
But both judges asked what the court should do if it thought parts of subpoena went too far. Was it the judges’ responsibility to carve out excessive portions — as the House sought — or to invalidate it and require lawmakers to “go back the drawing board,” as Trump argued?
Jackson also served on the panel that decided the Jan. 6 case just nine days after oral arguments, finding that in a dispute between a current and past president over whether to release White House records, the sitting president must prevail because the nation has “only one president at a time.”
All sides acknowledged that the Biden administration has not weighed in on the Mazars case. Still, Letter argued there was no sign the subpoena influenced Trump’s conduct while he was in office, much less that it would be a concern for President Biden or his successors.
Trump filed suit in May 2019 asking a federal court to block the House Oversight Committee subpoena for his records with Mazars. The said it was seeking the documents to corroborate testimony of the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump artificially inflated and deflated the reported value of his assets for personal gain.
In an initial round of litigation, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta and another D.C. Circuit three-judge panel sided with the House. But the U.S. Supreme Court in July 2020 sent the case back to lower courts for further proceedings.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. upheld Congress’s authority generally to issue subpoenas for a president’s personal financial records, but ruled in a 7-to-2 opinion that congressional subpoenas seeking a president’s information must be “no broader than reasonably necessary” and returned the question to lower courts to work out the standard.
The case was not resolved before Congress’s term expired in January 2020, but the newly elected House, still under Democratic control, renewed its request this February. In an Aug. 11 opinion, Mehta upheld the subpoena again but whittled down the documents lawmakers could obtain to Trump’s personal financial records from 2017 and 2018, when he was president, and records regarding the Trump Organization’s federal lease for its Washington hotel at the Old Post Office building.
Mehta said Congress did not show why other sources could not provide Congress the information to fulfill its stated need to fix “glaring weaknesses in current ethics” and financial disclosure legislation. The judge found the broad scope of personal and corporate financial records sought by the House subpoena raised separation of powers concerns.
However, Mehta found that the House could obtain records related to legislation regarding the Foreign emoluments clause, which bars presidents from accepting gifts from foreign nations, regarding his Washington hotel lease.
Mehta said the House provided “detailed and substantial” evidence that Trump or his business interests likely received foreign payments while he was president, during which time the Trump Organization paid the U.S. Treasury more than $400,000 for its hotel lease.
“The Committee therefore is not engaged in a baseless fishing expedition,” the judge decided.
The Trump Organization recently agreed to sell its hotel lease to Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant for a reported $375 million.
In February, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., separately obtained Trump’s records from Mazars in a long-running criminal investigation into Trump and his family business.