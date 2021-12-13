The case was not resolved before Congress’s term expired in January 2020, but the newly elected House, still under Democratic control, renewed its request this February. In an Aug. 11 opinion, Mehta upheld the subpoena again but whittled down the documents lawmakers could obtain to Trump’s personal financial records from 2017 and 2018, when he was president, and records regarding the Trump Organization’s federal lease for its Washington hotel at the Old Post Office building.