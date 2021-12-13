RICHMOND — The information technology arm of the state’s legislative branch has been hit by a ransomware cyberattack, and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has ordered state agencies to assist in the response, according to a spokeswoman for the governor.

“Governor Northam has been briefed on a ransomware attack on the Legislative Branch’s Division of Legislative Automated Systems, and has directed relevant Executive Branch agencies to work quickly to offer any help in assessing and responding to this ongoing situation,” spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a written statement Monday afternoon.

The executive branch was not affected, Yarmosky said, but no further information about the extent of the breach was immediately available.

Legislative Automated Systems is the information technology arm of the state legislature. It “represents the interests of the General Assembly in matters concerning computer technology, legislative information collection and dissemination, and publication production and distribution,” according to the agency’s website.

This story is developing and will be updated.