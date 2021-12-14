Slidell, the executive vice president at Lincoln Property, is overseeing two projects to transform vacant office buildings into residences in the heart of D.C.'s central business district. He had planned to do so quietly, he said. But then, this week, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced she would stand in front of the brick office building at 1313 L St. NW to declare that her office is soliciting feedback from developers and businesses to determine how feasible it would be to do more of this: commercial-to-residential conversions that some experts say could help revitalize office-heavy downtown corridors.