“It’s not as serious as other issues,” Fritz noted in a message to The Post, but she and her neighbors are frustrated that they raked the leaves from Penn Branch’s many trees on time, only to have the city not show up to collect them. “We have so many leaves they usually end up getting piled onto the street. With last week’s windstorm many piles got blown back into yards after residents raked them out on schedule weeks before. Again, it’s minor, but it is just another thing that isn’t working.”