(iStock)By Martin WeilToday at 9:03 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 9:03 p.m. ESTA man was fatally shot Tuesday in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.Jacques Russ, 44, of Northeast, was found about 6:50 a.m. in the unit block of 61st Street NE, after a shooting was reported there, the police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHe died at the scene, police said. The site is just north of East Capitol Street.The victim was found about 20 minutes before sunrise.No information was available about suspects or a motive.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...