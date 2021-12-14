The cuts, which come at a time of historic surges in state revenue and budget surpluses, are generally in line with calls for tax relief from Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R), who takes office Jan. 15.
But Northam made clear that he is targeting his cuts at working class and low-income families who have been hardest hit by the economic struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“When Virginia cuts taxes next year it should be done in a way that benefits working people,” Northam said in a news release. “Many professionals moved through the pandemic fine as their work simply moved online. But workers haven’t been so lucky when their job requires close contact with other people. Some jobs simply can’t move online — restaurant workers, early childhood educators, home care attendants, and others — and we all depend on the people who do this work.”
Northam’s plan calls for scrapping the state portion of the grocery tax, which amounts to 1.5 percent. Localities add another 1 percent, which would not be affected by this proposal.
Youngkin, who campaigned on cutting the grocery tax, had recently called on Northam to include the measure in his budget proposal. Northam has pointed out that he ran on partially cutting the grocery tax in 2017.
Northam’s other proposals include one-time “economic growth” rebates of $250 for individual taxpayers and $500 for couples filing jointly. The state issued slightly smaller rebates in 2019 of $110 for individuals and $220 for couples.
His budget plan also calls for refunding up to 15 percent of the federal earned income tax credit for working families who qualify. Currently, low- and middle-income working families can use the credit to reduce their tax burden, up to a certain amount based in part on family size. Northam’s proposal, similar to one he made in 2019, would send money back to qualifying families in addition to reducing their taxes.
Like all Virginia governors, Northam is prohibited by the state’s constitution from serving a second consecutive term. But he must put together the next two-year spending plan, leaving it for his successor — Youngkin — to navigate through the General Assembly, which convenes Jan. 12.
Youngkin will have to craft bipartisan deals; the House of Delegates will now be under a 52-48 Republican majority, but the Senate remains controlled by Democrats, 21-19.