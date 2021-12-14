The next day, Meredith sent texts such as, “I may wander over to the mayor’s office and put a 5.56 in her skull” and “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi … speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on live TV,” court records show. Later that afternoon, not far from the Capitol, he got into a fight with a passenger in a car, which had stopped in front of him, and was charged with assault. When he returned to his hotel in Southwest Washington and continued to text threats, which his lawyer noted were not sent to any of the targets, his family called the FBI.