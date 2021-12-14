The chief said members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Browne in Maryland.
The shootings occurred about 4 p.m. on July 25 in the 100 block of Q Street NW, a block west of North Capitol Street and in front of an apartment complex. Contee said the victims — Jovan Hill Jr., 22, and Tariq Riley, 19 — lived in that neighborhood.
A police arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says one witness told police that the motive for the shooting was a robbery committed in May.
Browne’s attorney argued in court Tuesday that her client should be released pending trial. She noted that the affidavit says a firearm recovered during a search of Browne’s residence did not match the bullet casings found at the shooting scene. She also said the vehicle seized by police differed from the description witnesses provided to police at the scene.
But an assistant U.S. attorney said that the suspect had altered the vehicle’s appearance “to avoid detection by law enforcement” and that authorities are confident it is the same one driven to and from the shooting.
A court hearing has been set for January.