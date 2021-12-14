“A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries. Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome. The Court will therefore dismiss this case,” McFadden wrote in a 45-page opinion.
The House Ways and Means Committee sought years’ worth of Trump’s tax returns, saying it wanted to review the effectiveness of the presidential audit program. Trump sued to block the release of the records, saying it was an attempt to harass him and dig up political dirt.
The decision is the latest by federal judges in Washington adding to Trump’s legal concerns. A U.S. appeals court on Dec. 9 rejected Trump’s bid to keep his White House documents secret from a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, finding that his claims of executive privilege did not outweigh the decision by his successor and incumbent President Biden to release them, setting up an emergency Supreme Court review.
The Justice Department under the Biden administration similarly agreed to release Trump’s tax records to the House, after the Trump administration refused to comply with the House’s 2019 subpoena.
In a written statement, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) said he was not surprised at the result.
“I am pleased that we’re now one step closer to being able to conduct more thorough oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program,” Neal said.
Staff writer Jeffrey Stein contributed to this report.