A woman and a child were seriously hurt in a vehicle fire on I-295 in D.C. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)By Dana HedgpethToday at 7:37 a.m. ESTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 7:37 a.m. ESTA woman and a child suffered serious injuries Monday night in a vehicle that caught fire on northbound Interstate 295 in Washington.D.C. fire department officials said in a Twitter message that the incident happened on the northbound side of the road near the exit for 11th Street SE.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightBoth were able to get out on their own before firefighters arrived, but they suffered serious injuries, according to fire officials. They were taken to a hospital.It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to catch fire.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...