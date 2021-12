But I would have cared. I would have felt as if I was handing them a half-painted portrait of a day that my parents had consistently put thought and effort into making memorable. Growing up, that was the day when we wore new clothes to church and tried not to get them dirty, even as aunts kissed us with their red lipstick and filled our plates with wobbly pies. That was the day when I saw cousins I hadn’t seen all year and my Tia Cherola, whom I’ve written about, pulled from a bag thoughtful and unique presents for each of us. It was a day of happy chaos, and at the center, always, was a twinkling tree.