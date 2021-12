YahZarah at City Winery: YahZarah knows the question that her fans and followers have been asking for years: “Where the heck has she been?” After beginning her career singing backup for Erykah Badu, collaborating with neo-soul outfit the Foreign Exchange and going solo for a decade, the D.C. native seemed to drop off the musical landscape after the release of 2010’s “The Ballad of Purple St. James.” But life happens. Her trajectory was rerouted amid a pregnancy, a failing marriage and an acrimonious split from the Foreign Exchange. A few years later, an opportunity arose where her son could live with his father so she could focus on her music career. Two weeks after making the agonizing decision, she got a call that would lead to her singing background with Lenny Kravitz. She went on to tour with Madonna, among other gigs, and — after an 11-year hiatus — released “The Ceremony” in February 2021. “I look forward to the day when radio and the Grammys specifically … allow Black artists to roam the same playing fields that they have helped cultivate,” she says. “Every time I see ‘alternative R&B,’ it makes my shoulders rustle.” 8 p.m. $32.