Bowser’s push comes as her administration explores new ways to accomplish its mission to build 36,000 housing units by 2025, 12,000 of them affordable to families making up to 80 percent of the region’s median family income, which is about $103,000 for a family of four. Deputy Mayor for Business and Economic Development John Falcicchio offered an update on that initiative Thursday: 20,251 new homes have been built so far in the city, he said, 3,578 of which are affordable.