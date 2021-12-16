Authorities erred on the side of caution in preparing for the “Justice for J6” rally after Capitol Police leaders were criticized for a failed security response to the insurrection, when a pro-Trump mob disrupted Congress during the certification of President Biden’s election victory.
Ultimately on Sept. 18, journalists, police officers and counterprotesters outnumbered the demonstrators.
“The cost of September 18 is far less than the toll it would have taken on the American psyche had there been another attack,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a statement Thursday. “Our preparedness also provided our Department the ability to practice coordinating on site law enforcement assistance from partnering agencies, which ensures we have a strong contingency plan.”
Capitol Police did not provide a breakdown of the $1.3 million price tag. Congress has also set aside about $35 million of funds for Capitol Police to use to reimburse partner law enforcement agencies for aid, Capitol Police noted in the news release.
According to initial estimates, local governments and the National Guard spent at least $792,500 to assist the Capitol Police that day, for which the District’s responding agencies, and others, said they would seek reimbursement from the federal government.
Demonstrations or protests in the nation’s capital occur often across the city, with varying crowd sizes in support of a wide range of causes, and they frequently include responses from multiple local and federal departments. This makes it difficult to compare the costs incurred by the government for one particular protest over another.
This amount is less than the city’s $2.6 million estimate for the 2018 “Unite the Right 2” white-supremacist rally, held a year after the deadly rally in Charlottesville when a neo-Nazi rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. The 2018 rally attracted fewer than 40 supporters.
The September rally garnered significant attention and a heightened security response because it was held in support of those charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The rally organizers insisted it would be peaceful, but they also embraced a false, counternarrative to the insurrection, asserting that the hundreds charged were “political prisoners” persecuted for participating in a nonviolent protest.
During the Jan. 6 attack, Trump supporters stormed the seat of the U.S. government, threatened to harm lawmakers and brawled with police, injuring about 140 members of law enforcement. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was sprayed with a chemical irritant, suffered a stroke and died the next day.
“What we do know is the chatter we heard before January 6, the threats turned out to be credible,” Manger said at a news conference the day before the Sept. 18 rally. “So we’re not taking any chances.”