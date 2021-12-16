Northam’s administration touts the proposed budget as a road map for success that leaves the incoming governor in excellent financial shape, with record amounts in the state’s reserve funds. In fact, the proposed spending plan would pump so much money into reserves — leaving them at nearly $3.9 billion, or almost 17 percent of state revenue — that the General Assembly would have to authorize the state to exceed legal limits on the amount of cash held in reserve.
The two-year, $158 billion budget, which Northam formally submitted Thursday to the money committees of the House of Delegates and state Senate, takes advantage of massive surpluses that have resulted as the state emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
With businesses rebounding faster than expected and the housing market booming, state revenue has far exceeded the pessimistic estimates of a year ago. Virginia reported a surplus of $2.6 billion for the fiscal year that ended in June, and anticipates an additional $13.4 billion in revenue over the rest of this year and the coming two fiscal years.
That’s in addition to about $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief money that has been held in reserve, plus whatever funds come to the state from the infrastructure bill that passed Congress and the federal investment package now being debated.
Northam — who has rolled out elements of his plan over the past two weeks — proposed a total of about $2.1 billion in tax cuts. Those include one-time rebates of $250 per individual taxpayer or $500 for married couples filing jointly; eliminating the state’s 1.5 percent tax on groceries, but leaving the 1 percent local add-on tax unchanged; and allowing working families who meet certain criteria to get money back for the earned income tax credit.
The grocery tax cut and the tax credit for working families would cost the state about $419 million per year in lost revenue, state finance secretary Joe Flores said in a briefing with reporters ahead of Northam’s presentation.
Youngkin campaigned on eliminating the grocery tax and providing one-time rebates, but also called for a sharp increase in the state’s standard deduction, which would amount to a broad cut for all taxpayers.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said he wanted to aim his proposed tax cuts at working families who have struggled to recover from the economic shutdown that accompanied the pandemic.
On the spending side, Northam proposed 5 percent pay raises for public school teachers in each of the budget’s two years, for a 10 percent total raise that would cost about $750 million. He also proposed the same increases for all state employees and state-sponsored local employees, at a cost of more than $1.5 billion.
Other big expenditures include a deposit of more than $900 million in the state retirement fund, $500 million for school construction and $622 million for higher education.
The plan also calls for spending $1 million to study the state’s dire need for more capacity in its behavioral health facilities, and then $100 million in the second year for increasing capacity.
Because the state’s coffers are so full, Northam has proposed spending some $2.8 billion in cash on various capital improvement projects — such as construction and renovation — instead of borrowing money and having to pay interest.
He has also called for increased funding for the state’s historically Black colleges and universities — both public and private — and on Wednesday announced that he wants to set aside $12 million to help the state’s indigenous tribes purchase historically significant land and another $10 million for Black, native and other minority groups to fund historic preservation.
Earlier Wednesday, Northam announced that he is seeking spending for projects related to water quality and the health of the Chesapeake Bay that total more than $1 billion.
Yarmosky told reporters that Northam has held “high-level conversations” with Youngkin but has not discussed his budget priorities with his successor. Northam’s spending plan, she said, “sets up Virginia … for continued success.”