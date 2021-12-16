Political consultant Jeff Roe, who clashed with Trump in 2016 while working for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), at the time a Trump campaign rival, made the trip in recent weeks after the former president agreed to see him.
Trump had complained to aides that he wasn’t getting enough credit for helping Youngkin (R) secure his Nov. 2 win, according to the three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
“Trump was upset that he didn’t get proper credit,” one of the three said.
Youngkin walked a tightrope during the campaign as he sought to excite pro-Trump Republicans without alienating the suburban moderates who had fled the party under Trump. The Mar-a-Lago visit by Roe, who continues to advise Youngkin, might suggest that Youngkin’s balancing act with Trump is not behind him.
It was not clear whether Roe, founder of Axiom Strategies, made the trip at Youngkin’s behest. Roe declined to comment, as did a Youngkin spokesman.
Roe has many other clients — and a palpable desire to capitalize on the win in Virginia, where he helped a political novice beat veteran Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a state that Joe Biden had won a year earlier by 10 points.
Roe has taken a victory lap of sorts in recent weeks, party operatives and officials say, pitching his services ahead of the midterms and talking about how the Youngkin campaign won. He has told others that the Youngkin campaign showed how to effectively manage Trump, political operatives who have spoken to him say.
Celebrating Youngkin’s victory at a GOP retreat in the Allegheny Mountains early this month, Roe threw a party where he showed off an Axiom logo revamped to incorporate the number 74. (Youngkin will be Virginia’s 74th governor.) Roe plastered it on all manner of swag: phone chargers, sugar cookies and Christmas ornaments. Even the ice sculpture at the martini bar bore the image.
During his meeting with Trump, Roe asked the former president to endorse some of his other clients, according to two Trump advisers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.
During the meeting, Trump phoned David Perdue to suggest he hire Roe for his Georgia gubernatorial campaign, the advisers said. Perdue, who is challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary with Trump’s support, did not agree to do so on the spot, the advisers said.
Roe also critiqued some of the president’s current advisers, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting, and said he wanted to return and see Trump soon.
Trump remains skeptical of Roe, said two people familiar with the former president’s thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.
“Every GOP consultant in the country is trying to get a piece of the hundreds of millions Trump is sitting on — and many are willing to come hat in hand to beg for it,” said a person in Trump’s orbit with knowledge of the meeting. The person said Trump believed Roe had belittled the former president’s role in Youngkin’s win.
A wealthy political outsider who poured $20 million of his own money into his campaign, Youngkin embraced the former president in the first months of his bid — praising Trump by name and indulging Trump’s false claim that Biden stole the White House.
But after winning the GOP nomination and Trump’s endorsement, Youngkin stopped dropping Trump’s name while still leaning into the culture-war themes popular with the ex-president’s fans.
Trump did not seem inclined to let him pivot away, repeatedly weighing in on the race. In an appearance on the “John Fredericks Radio Show” in September, Trump warned that Youngkin risked losing by not fully embracing the Make America Great Again movement.
“The only guys that win are the guys that embrace the MAGA movement,” Trump said then. “When they try to go down a railroad track … ‘Oh, yeah, love Trump. Love Trump. Okay, let’s go, next subject.’ When they do that, nobody, they don’t — they never win. They never win. They have to embrace it.”
Youngkin was still balancing on that track in the immediate aftermath of the election. He granted his first post-election interview to a Trump favorite — Fox News’s Tucker Carlson — and gave a nod to Trump, though just in passing and not by name.
“We had help from everybody,” Youngkin told Carlson. “We had a huge support from the Latino community. You know, the president made a call and asked everybody to get out and vote. And we had big turnout in southwest Virginia. We saw parents turn out.”
Youngkin’s remarks in that interview — one of just a few Youngkin has given since his win — fell far short of the big thank-you that some Trump allies feel Youngkin owes the former president, who called in to a Richmond-area rally in October and headlined an election-eve tele-rally on behalf of Youngkin, who did not participate in either event.
Roe told others privately that he did not want Trump to visit the state and that it would be harmful to Youngkin, according to a political operative who spoke with Roe about it. Trump told Roe that he would like to see his supporters given more credit for the victory publicly, two people familiar with the meeting said. Trump called Youngkin several times to give him advice in the race and talk about the numbers in the state, The Washington Post has reported.
“It was a very tepid, throw-you-a-bone” comment, said Fredericks, Trump’s state campaign chairman in 2016 and 2020, who stressed that he was speaking for himself and not Trump.
“I don’t think that his comment to Tucker Carlson was appropriate or indicative of the amount of work that the president did to put him over the top on game day and put him in the governor’s mansion,” he said. “Donald Trump’s late and vigorous involvement in the Youngkin campaign … is what won the election for Glenn Youngkin. No Trump, no Youngkin. So Trump should get the credit he deserves from Glenn himself as well as those around him.”
Dawsey reported from Washington.