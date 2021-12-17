“I am fine,” Mina answered herself.
It was a simple American pleasantry for a girl whose life was anything but. Mina is one of the hundreds of Afghans who have settled into the Washington region as part of an airlift out of Afghanistan that launched the greatest influx of refugees the United States has seen since the end of the Vietnam War.
Almost all have been classified as “humanitarian parolees,” entitling them to some federal aid with no path for U.S. citizenship and no guarantee for long-term support in one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.
And they carry tales of trauma that, refugee groups say, will take years to unravel: the chaotic scenes outside the Kabul airport where many were beaten by Taliban fighters while trying to get to a plane, the danger hounding family members still in Afghanistan, the uncertainty of what the future holds in a new country they may resent over how it left their own.
Mina came to the United States with shrapnel in her body, a broken thigh bone and a deep longing for her mother. The last time she saw her was right before the bombing at the Kabul airport, as the family was trying to get through the military barricade.
But all of that was far away that morning as she FaceTimed with her father, Wali Stanekzai, who remained in hiding from the Taliban — stymied in his effort to join Mina and her brother Faisal, 13, in Alexandria.
“You want me to speak English?” Mina asked her father. “Okay. Hi. How are you? I am good.”
A day of chaos
Late August found Ferishta in a panic. As the Taliban steadily marched toward Kabul, she feared for the safety of her brother Wali and his wife, Zakya, who taught English as part of a U.S.-funded education program, putting their family at risk for Taliban retribution.
Ferishta turned to former U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Bradley, whom she had befriended during her work as an activist raising money for needy families in Afghanistan. He agreed to write a letter the Stanekzai family — including their eldest son Masi, 15 — could show U.S. service members at the Kabul airport as they tried to escape.
The family arrived at the airport on Aug. 26 with copies of Bradley’s letter in hand. Emran Ibrahimi — a 19-year-old neighbor and family friend — tagged along to help them carry their luggage through the throngs of other Afghans gathered outside the airport in a desperate push to leave.
“Get back! Get back!” anxious U.S. service members posted at an airport wall shouted, pointing their rifles as the crowd moved closer.
Wali and Zakya handed the letters from Bradley to one of the Americans at the wall, who to their relief agreed they should be let in. Wali lifted Mina and handed her to the service member. Faisal followed, then Zakya as Masi tried to get over on his own.
Then, the world convulsed and bodies flew in all directions.
The suicide bomb attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 60 Afghans sent a shower of debris into Wali’s face, cutting him. In the rubble and smoke, with guns firing nearby, he searched for his family. There was Zakya, laying lifeless where the wall once stood, with two bullet-sized puncture wounds in her chest.
Their children were nowhere to be found.
‘Where is my mother?’
Wali stayed with his dead wife until 3 a.m., when an ambulance arrived and she was taken to a hospital.
Masi, his shoes ripped off from the blast and thinking his family had died, walked barefoot to a relative’s house a few miles away.
Ibrahimi, the neighbor, had spotted Faisal laying unconscious near the remnants of the wall. He pointed out the boy to a U.S. service member, who carried him into a makeshift triage center set up inside the airport grounds.
As he stood outside the room, Ibrahimi heard Mina crying out from another treatment room, saying: “Oh, my God! Where is my mother? Where is my father?”
Ibrahimi approached a medic and told him, for expediency’s sake, that the girl with a broken thigh bone was his sister and that the boy in the next room with a broken clavicle was his brother.
“Can you put them together?” he asked.
Early the following morning, U.S. service members took the three to an awaiting airplane.
Ibrahimi’s phone battery was almost dead. But he had enough charge left to call his mother.
“Faisal and Mina are with me,” he told her. “We’re getting on an airplane but I don’t know where we’re going.”
Then, the phone cut off.
Comfort in a story
After they landed, the three were transported to the U.S. Army’s Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, no longer with any documents to prove their identities. Ferishta, who was able to figure out where they were after Ibrahimi recharged his phone and called her, again asked Bradley for help. He reached out to his U.S. government contacts and, after a week, got permission for the three to gain entry into the United States as evacuees.
Wali broke down when Ferishta phoned him to say that his children were alive and safe.
“I was in such a bad condition,” he said through an interpreter in an interview over FaceTime from a location the family asked not to be disclosed out of worry for his and Masi’s safety.
The two siblings and their neighbor were flown to Dulles International Airport and taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where Mina and Faisal would be further treated.
Ferishta visited the children at Walter Reed, bringing plates of Afghan food and accompanied by the children’s grandparents, who live with Ferishta in Alexandria.
But the children still didn’t know of their mother’s fate.
Wali was against letting them know, fearing the weight of such emotional trauma after everything they’d already endured. He and Ferishta agreed on a story that they believed could ease the children into the eventual truth: Zakya was badly injured in a hospital and couldn’t talk.
“When I come there, I will tell them myself,” Wali said in the interview, believing his arrival was only a matter of time. “Now, it will be very sad for them when their father is not with them.”
At one point, an imam at the hospital walked into Faisal’s room, expressing words of comfort over his dead mother.
Ibrahimi was there and immediately alerted Ferishta, who called the imam, ordering: “Tell him you are mistaken.”
The imam returned to a confused Faisal with an awkward apology.
“I was mistaken,” he said, according to Ferishta. “Wrong room.”
Unaccompanied minors
Ferishta arrived at the Walter Reed hospital in mid-September with Bradley’s brother, Tom Bradley, and, reaching the children’s rooms, saw they were gone. So was Ibrahimi. A hospital staff member informed them that they had been taken to a place in Prince William County called Youth for Tomorrow.
The nonprofit organization was founded in 1986 by Joe Gibbs, the longtime coach of Washington’s NFL team, and sits on a 215-acre estate just outside of Manassas. Originally designed as a Christian retreat for troubled teens, with its own school building and a full-sized soccer pitch, Youth for Tomorrow is now under a $40 million federal contract to serve as a shelter for unaccompanied minors from outside the United States, part of a network of such facilities that grew after a surge of migrant children arrived from Central America in 2014.
Because neither of their parents was with them when they landed, Mina and Faisal were considered unaccompanied minors under a federal law designed to prevent human trafficking of children.
Ferishta drove to the Youth for Tomorrow campus to try to see the children but was denied entry because she isn’t yet their legal guardian and hadn’t been approved as a visitor.
A few days later, she was allowed to talk to the children by telephone, finding them confused and scared that they would be abandoned.
“Auntie, where are you?” Mina asked, anxiously. “I heard they will give us to someone.”
“No one gave you to anyone,” Ferishta assured her. “We are working to get you back.”
“Why did all of this happen to us?” the girl asked. “We had a happy family. We didn’t do anything to anybody.”
Youth for Tomorrow officials did not respond to several messages. The facility has as many as 100 children in its care at a time, among them unaccompanied minors who are kept in a separate building, according to state inspection reports and a 2020 federal audit that concluded some of the children went as long as 19 days without being evaluated for signs of trauma.
A spokesman for the federal Department of Health and Human Services would not comment on the case. But generally speaking, he said, the department’s Office of Refugee Resettlement makes every effort to unite unaccompanied minors with an available family member or other qualified sponsor if their parents aren’t available.
Refugee groups say the process can take as long as a month, longer if they are ultimately placed with a foster family.
It took about a week for federal officials to be satisfied that Ferishta is the children’s aunt, confirmed by her passport and a copy she had of Wali’s passport. They confirmed Ibrahimi is an adult and could be released on his own after translating an Afghan ID he had with him that had his date of birth written in Dari.
On the sunny autumn day the three were released, Faisal silently embraced Ferishta. Mina, using a walker because of her injury, sported the new princess backpack she’d been given by a Youth for Tomorrow worker.
As she prepared to be taken to Ferishta’s home, the girl connected with her father over FaceTime, convinced that the entire family would soon be reunited.
“I know English now,” she said, in Dari, as Wali showered her with praise.
“My name is Mina,” she said in English. “My father’s name: Wali. My mother: Zakya.”
Caught in between
Now that they were with her, the question of when to tell the children about their mother’s death weighed heavily on Ferishta as she lay awake at night in her now-crowded two-bedroom apartment.
She was overwhelmed by the details of suddenly becoming a single mother of two traumatized children while also financially supporting her parents — and sending money to Wali and Masi, who were unable to work.
Before, Ferishta had reveled in her strength. In Kabul, she helped oversee a U.S.-funded program to bring more women into the Afghan government. After leaving with a special immigrant visa in 2013, she carved out a life in Northern Virginia as a financial analyst for a global health care nonprofit while also helping newly arrived Afghans find jobs.
Now, she felt helpless whenever Mina mentioned her mother while Faisal maintained an inscrutable silence.
“Should I tell them?” Ferishta asked, mostly herself. “Is it good to tell them? I feel caught in between.”
Wali maintained that his presence when the children were told would provide a much-needed sense of stability. The idea held some appeal for Ferishta, who did not feel equipped to deal all by herself with what she was sure would be a tidal wave of grief.
As it was, she was barely keeping her head above water — racing to doctor’s appointments for the children, who were still contending with injuries from the blast, setting up Ibrahimi with refugee services and a place to live, waking up at 6 a.m. every day to get the children ready for school.
Often, she’d find herself catching up with work late at night, poring over spreadsheets inside her small bedroom while the children were watching television or asleep.
But it didn’t look like Wali and Masi would be able to make it to the United States any time soon, if ever. The already-difficult process was further complicated by the fact that they both had lost their Afghan passports and other identifying documents in the suicide bomb attack.
Meanwhile, Mina was asking more and more questions about her mother. Couldn’t someone take a smartphone into her mom’s hospital room, she suggested, just so her children could tell her they were safe?
Life in school
Mina sat inside her second-grade classroom at Alexandria’s William Ramsay Elementary School and counted out addition problems with her fingers before scribbling her answers on a worksheet.
“How are you?” Maggie Donabedian, a teacher’s aide, asked before gently correcting a few errors.
Mina, wearing a face mask like everyone else in the classroom, offered a thumbs-up sign.
Keeping watch on her behavior was a whole team of school personnel — including her teachers — who have been trained in “trauma-informed instruction,” a lens for engaging students who’ve experienced a traumatic event that incorporates mental health counseling if needed.
Bethany Nickerson, the director of English Learner Services for Alexandria City Public Schools, said the need for that style of teaching has grown in the Washington region as more students from Afghanistan, Central America and other violent parts of the world land in local classrooms.
Mina, who had decided she wanted to become a doctor, appeared to be thriving in her new environment. During a word game, where the class was asked to name something that has four legs but can’t walk, her hand quickly shot up.
“A chair?” Mina said, basking in the praise she received from her teacher.
But there also were setbacks. Mina came home and told Ferishta that one of her teachers — who apparently wasn’t familiar with the girl’s situation — suggested she take home a book she was reading so she could enjoy it with her mother. Mina asked to use the bathroom, where she cried without anybody seeing, longing for Zakya, she told Ferishta.
“It’s okay,” Ferishta responded that night after hearing the story. “I’m here. I’m your mom.”
“No, Aunt. You’re not,” Mina said. “You are not my mom.”
Festering anger
Mina slammed shut her school-issued laptop one November evening, frustrated that she was not getting the correct answers on an English homework assignment.
“Why is this so difficult?” she shouted to her aunt in tears. “I can’t learn anything. I will never be a doctor.”
Anger was welling up inside the child, much of it over not being able to communicate with her mother. She was eating less and locking herself in a bedroom at night. She also began to lash out jealously whenever Ferishta helped Faisal with his homework. “You love him and not me,” she charged angrily. “He’s your son.”
And she was now having nightmares involving Zakya, Ferishta said.
“I just want to talk to her, just for five minutes,” Mina once pleaded to Ferishta. “Please do something.”
Ferishta finally told Faisal about his mother’s death in early November, at the suggestion of a behavioral therapist he was now seeing. She expected tears, even encouraged them, but got just two short replies from the boy.
The first: “We shouldn’t have gone to the airport that day.” The second: “Don’t tell Mina.”
Ferishta said she wouldn’t, knowing the promise was wrong.
A painful discovery
Mina sat with Ferishta’s cellphone as usual, talking to her father over FaceTime.
She was home from school that late November morning, waiting to go to an appointment for minor surgery to remove a pellet-shaped piece of shrapnel from her chest that her doctor had recently discovered.
The mood was light. With Bradley’s help, Wali and Masi had gotten their identifications replaced and were hoping to get passports from the Taliban government — the next step in reuniting the family.
Mina scrolled through Ferishta’s photos to send her father some recent pictures of her life in Alexandria.
One image caught her attention: a photo of Zakya’s body wrapped in a white kafan in preparation for her burial.
Confused, she turned to Ferishta. “What’s this?” she asked.
Ferishta, crushed, took the phone and informed Wali of the discovery. After some debate, she turned to Mina and said: “That’s your mom.”
Mina remained in shocked silence for about five minutes. Then, she curled her hands into fists and started to beat herself while crying.
A torrent of questions followed:
What happened? Why wasn’t her mother flown to Germany so she could also be saved? Why did she die?
Finally: Why was she, Mina, only finding out now?
“I don’t want to talk to you anymore,” she told Ferishta, before locking herself in her bedroom.
Ferishta cried, too. Then, after a while, she gently reminded Mina through the door that they had to leave for her surgery.
The 8-year-old dutifully emerged from her room.
At the hospital, she laid down on the operating table and quietly waited for another remnant of the explosion to be removed from her chest.