The attorney general will continue to represent the city in other litigation pertaining to the jail — including a class-action lawsuit alleging “life-threatening lack of COVID-19 precautions” at the D.C. jail — but the unusual withdrawal has left the city without its typical counsel in a legal agreement with the federal government.
The letter, reviewed by The Washington Post, did not detail why the city’s attorney general was backing away from representing DOC, and Racine’s office declined to comment, citing attorney client-privilege. But the decision comes after the city held a Dec. 7 media tour of the jail and talked to the press to rebut allegations of unlivable conditions at the facility — a move that could be seen as a violation of an agreement signed with the U.S. Marshals Service last month.
The agreement bound the city and the Marshals Service to work together to correct deficiencies at the jail and forbid either party from conducting “a media interview in connection with the activities that are the subject of this agreement without prior consent by the other party.”
Booth, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart and other top government officials joined the tour and spoke to reporters from the library in the Correctional Treatment Facility, which is adjacent to the Central Detention Facility where the Marshals Service found “egregious conditions.”
“At the end of the day, we care deeply about the men and women that we have in our care,” Booth said. “So some of the things that were articulated, we don’t agree occurred.”
The city, when asked for comment Thursday evening had not provided a response by Friday afternoon.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C., which represents the Marshals, declined to comment on the attorney general withdrawing representation and the city’s compliance with the agreement.
The rift between the Department of Corrections and its attorney is the latest in a series of crises to surround the D.C. jail. There have been reports of poor conditions at the facility for years, but public pressure mounted most recently in October, when a U.S. judge held D.C. jail officials in contempt of court regarding the alleged mistreatment of a defendant being held on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack. The judge also called on the Justice Department to launch a civil rights probe into the jail.
The Marshals Service conducted an unannounced inspection of the jail later that month, and in early November, the agency sent a letter to the D.C. Department of Corrections describing “egregious” conditions. The following day, the Justice Department announced plans to transfer about 400 people out of the D.C. jail to a facility Lewisburg, Pa.
As of Dec. 7, the day D.C. officials walked the media through the jail, the Marshals Service said it had moved approximately 200 people “as part of the ongoing drawdown to other facilities, the majority to USP Lewisburg in Pennsylvania, as well as other facilities in the region.”
The agency said the population remaining in the Central Detention Facility has “stayed in place for a variety of reasons, such as pending court-related matters, emergency stay orders granted by the court, and medical issues which prohibit transfer at this time, among others.”