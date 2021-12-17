The rift between the Department of Corrections and its attorney is the latest in a series of crises to surround the D.C. jail. There have been reports of poor conditions at the facility for years, but public pressure mounted most recently in October, when a U.S. judge held D.C. jail officials in contempt of court over the alleged mistreatment of a defendant being held on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack. The judge also called on the Justice Department to launch a civil rights probe of the jail.