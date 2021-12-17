D.C. on Friday reported 844 new coronavirus cases — the highest single-day total at any point in the pandemic, beating the previous day’s record of 508 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases in the city reached 360 Friday — by far the highest average since the pandemic began in March 2020. Hospitalizations in the District have increased as well, with the seven-day average at 154 on Friday, nearly double what it was at the beginning of the month.